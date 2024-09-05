Man Taking Laughing Gas Everyday For A Month Hospitalized After Collapsing At Home

A 27-year-old man claims that excessive use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, has left him permanently disabled, incontinent, and dependent on 30 pills a day to manage his pain.

Connor Wilton was hospitalized in 2022 after his father found him collapsed on the floor at home.

Just moments before, Wilton had inhaled a balloon filled with nitrous oxide. At the time, the former mental health rehabilitation worker from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, was using around 480 balloons’ worth of the drug each weekend.

Doctors discovered that Wilton had sustained severe nerve damage due to prolonged use of the gas, which deprived his body of oxygen and vitamin B12, ultimately resulting in paralysis.

Following three months bedridden in the hospital and four months in a neuro-rehabilitation unit, Wilton can no longer stand up straight.

He now relies on crutches and a wheelchair to move around and must take 30 tablets a day to control his pain.

Wilton first began using laughing gas at 18 during a lads’ holiday but started abusing the substance heavily in October 2022, about a year before it was made illegal.

After his hospitalization, Wilton posted a warning on Facebook, urging others to avoid nitrous oxide. He stated, “Stay off balloons, kids. Never thought this could or would happen—it’s ruined my life.”

He explained that he had lost so much muscle control that his hands began to curl into what he described as “dinosaur hands.” Additionally, he became incontinent and needed to wear incontinence pads for five months.

Nitrous oxide, also known as NOS or “hippy crack,” is classified as a Class C drug and is the second most commonly used drug among 16- to 24-year-olds in England, after cannabis.

It is typically inhaled from balloons after being transferred from pressurized canisters. Although possession of the gas is not currently illegal, it cannot be sold to under-18s if it is likely they will inhale it.

The effects of nitrous oxide include feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and lightheadedness, but regular and heavy use can result in severe health risks, such as nerve damage, paralysis, and even death from lack of oxygen.

Wilton was unaware of the potential dangers and only began to realize the severity of his condition when he started feeling tingling in his feet and had difficulty urinating.

Wilton was rushed to the hospital, where doctors identified a severe vitamin B12 deficiency and damage to his spinal cord caused by the drug.

He spent two months unable to stand or control his bowels, requiring constant care and the use of a catheter.

He said, “It was absolutely horrible. I couldn’t control my muscles. My hands started bending, and I couldn’t pick up my phone. I had to wear a nappy for five months.”

Though doctors were aware that his condition was caused by nitrous oxide abuse, they initially did not understand the full extent of his injuries.

A nerve condition study revealed that the gas had depleted his body’s B12 levels, which are essential for DNA production and the maintenance of healthy blood and nerve cells.

He was given vitamin B12 injections every two days for three months and now receives them every three months.

After being transferred to a neuro-rehabilitation unit in Nottingham in early 2023, Wilton was finally discharged but continues to rely on crutches and a wheelchair.

He says his nerves are too damaged to repair fully, and he will never be able to stand up straight again. He suffers from “drop foot,” which causes his legs to spasm, and experiences extreme pain, particularly in the mornings.

Wilton said, “My bowels still don’t work. I don’t even know if I’m going to soil myself in public. I’m quite independent now, but I use crutches all the time, and I have an adaptive car that I drive with my hands.”

Reflecting on his experience, he said he would never use nitrous oxide again, calling it life-changing in the worst possible way. “I love dancing, and I’ll never dance again.

I love festivals, but even going to one recently was so draining. I tell people to stop using it—it’s not worth the risk. I’m probably the worst case I’ve seen from this.”

He emphasized that nitrous oxide’s easy accessibility makes it a common choice for young people, as they believe it is less harmful than other drugs.

“It’s the go-to thing for young people because they think it’s funny. They think it’s not as serious as other drugs.

People will sell them to kids because they think it’s just a balloon. That’s why it wasn’t made illegal until recently,” he added.