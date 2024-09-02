Hawaii Health Department Warns of Hepatitis A Exposure at Honolulu Brewery

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a public advisory regarding potential Hepatitis A exposure after an employee at Hana Koa Brewing Company in Honolulu was diagnosed with the disease. The advisory concerns individuals who visited the brewery between August 3 and August 16, as they may have been exposed to the virus.

The Health Department has stated that Hana Koa Brewing Company has been cooperative in managing the situation, ensuring that ill and exposed food handlers are excluded from work. The department also emphasized that the brewery does not pose an ongoing risk of disease transmission related to this case.

Health officials clarified that the brewing company was not responsible for any food safety violation leading to the infection. The infected employee happened to be working there, but the establishment itself did not contribute to the outbreak.

Although the risk of contracting Hepatitis A from this exposure is considered low, the Health Department advises anyone who has not been vaccinated against the virus to monitor for symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and jaundice. Hepatitis A is typically spread through close personal contact or contaminated food and drink, and there is no specific treatment beyond rest and self-care.