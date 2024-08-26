New York’s First West Nile Virus Case of the Year Found at Fire Island’s Watch Hill Beach.

The first case of West Nile virus for the year has been detected at Watch Hill, a popular beach and campground on Fire Island, New York, according to the U.S. National Park Service (NPS).

The virus was identified in a mosquito sample collected from a trap set as part of a joint mosquito monitoring program between the NPS and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. Watch Hill, situated on a 30-mile-long barrier island off Long Island, is a favored destination for campers and beachgoers.

West Nile virus, which was first identified in New York State in 1999, is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. The virus is most commonly transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While many people who contract the virus do not exhibit symptoms, some may experience fever, headaches, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Unfortunately, there are currently no vaccines or treatments available for West Nile virus.

In 2022, over 1,800 people in the United States were hospitalized due to West Nile virus, resulting in 182 deaths. Recently, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent figure in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was hospitalized with the virus. At 83 years old, Fauci is now recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

To monitor the situation, the NPS and Suffolk County authorities will continue their weekly mosquito surveillance program at Fire Island National Seashore, including increased surveillance at Watch Hill. Depending on the findings, control measures such as larviciding, spraying, or even area closures may be implemented to protect public health.

Visitors to Fire Island National Seashore are advised to take precautions against mosquito bites. Park officials recommend avoiding areas with high mosquito activity, wearing protective clothing, and using insect repellent with at least 30% DEET to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.