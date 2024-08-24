Politicians Join Celebrity Trend of Weight-Loss Injections Despite Risks and Side Effects

The use of weight-loss injections like Ozempic and Wegovy, which have gained popularity among celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Elon Musk, has now extended to several politicians.

These weekly injections contain semaglutide, a substance that mimics a hormone in the body to reduce hunger and cravings, thereby helping users lose weight. Originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, these drugs have become known for their weight-loss benefits, though they come with potential side effects, including nausea and vomiting.

One notable politician, Robert Jenrick, a Tory leadership contender, admitted to using Ozempic for a short period to aid his weight loss. He lost four stone in a year but eventually stopped using the drug, opting instead for traditional weight loss methods like diet and exercise. Jenrick found the injections helpful but not enjoyable, emphasizing that he now relies on a healthier lifestyle to maintain his weight loss.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also confessed to trying Ozempic after it was recommended to him by a colleague. Initially, the drug helped him curb late-night cravings and lose weight rapidly.

However, Johnson experienced side effects that led him to stop the injections. He now relies on exercise and willpower to manage his weight but remains open to the possibility of using such drugs again in the future if they become more refined.

Nadine Dorries, another Conservative politician, also turned to weight-loss injections after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic and later discovering she had non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Despite trying various forms of exercise, she found that the scales did not budge until she began using Mounjaro, a drug similar to Ozempic.

Dorries experienced significant weight loss but also faced challenges, such as fainting from forgetting to eat. She plans to continue the drug for a limited time before relying on self-discipline to maintain her weight.

These admissions by politicians highlight the growing trend of using weight-loss injections among high-profile individuals.

While these drugs offer significant benefits in terms of appetite suppression and weight loss, they also come with risks and side effects, leading some users to eventually stop and seek more traditional methods of maintaining a healthy weight. The debate over the use of such drugs continues, with users weighing the benefits against the potential downsides.