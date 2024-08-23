Personalized Low-Dose Semaglutide and Lifestyle Coaching Prevent Weight Regain, Study Shows

Recent research presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) has highlighted the benefits of using personalized, reduced doses of semaglutide in conjunction with lifestyle coaching to prevent weight regain. C

onducted by Embla, a digital weight loss clinic, the study explored the possibility of tapering patients off semaglutide after they reached their target weight. The findings suggest that lower doses of the medication, combined with gradual tapering and lifestyle changes, are just as effective as higher doses in maintaining weight loss.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is commonly used for weight loss by mimicking a hormone that reduces appetite and increases feelings of fullness. However, side effects like nausea and weight regain after stopping the medication are common concerns.

The study by Embla sought to determine if personalized dosing could minimize these side effects while still promoting weight loss. Researchers found that administering the lowest effective dose and slowly tapering off the medication helped patients maintain their weight loss without significant side effects.

The study involved over 2,000 participants in Denmark who were part of a weight management program that included dietary and psychological support alongside semaglutide treatment.

Patients in the study followed a personalized dosing schedule where semaglutide doses were only increased if weight loss plateaued, and most patients remained on much lower doses than typically prescribed. Results showed significant weight loss across the board, with an average reduction of nearly 15% of body weight after 64 and 76 weeks, using about a third of the standard semaglutide dose.

Interestingly, 353 participants began to taper off semaglutide after reaching their target weight, with the tapering process taking an average of nine weeks. These patients continued to receive lifestyle coaching during the tapering period.

Results indicated that patients who tapered off the drug maintained stable body weight for at least 26 weeks after stopping the medication, with only minimal weight regain in some cases. This suggests that gradual tapering, coupled with ongoing lifestyle changes, is effective in preventing weight regain.

The study’s findings emphasize the importance of personalized treatment plans in weight management. By using lower doses of semaglutide and providing ongoing lifestyle support, patients can achieve and maintain significant weight loss while minimizing side effects.

The success of the tapering process in maintaining weight stability also indicates that patients can potentially come off the medication without regaining weight, provided they continue to adhere to healthy lifestyle habits.

The research underscores the potential for personalized dosing strategies to improve the sustainability of weight loss treatments. Dr. Henrik Gudbergsen, the lead researcher, noted that this approach not only reduces costs and side effects but also encourages patients to engage more deeply in lifestyle changes, which is crucial for long-term weight management.

The study offers a promising alternative for those seeking to maintain weight loss without relying on high doses of medication.