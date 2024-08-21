Argentina Takes Precautionary Measures with Cargo Ship in Parana River Due to Suspected Mpox Case

Argentine authorities have implemented a quarantine for a cargo ship in the Parana River due to a suspected mpox case on board. The vessel, which sails under a Liberian flag, was traveling from Santos, Brazil, to pick up soy cargo. The quarantine decision was prompted by a crew member exhibiting cyst-like lesions, leading to the activation of public health emergency protocols.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently reclassified mpox as a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, driven by the emergence of a new, rapidly spreading variant in Africa. The clade 1b variant has raised significant concern due to its enhanced transmissibility, with the first case outside Africa reported in Sweden shortly after the WHO’s announcement.

According to the Argentine health ministry, the affected crew member, an Indian national, has been isolated from the rest of the ship’s personnel. The ship, originally headed for San Lorenzo port in Santa Fe province, has been ordered to anchor in the Parana River. Medical personnel are permitted to board the ship, while the entire crew is quarantined until test results are available.

Mpox, which causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is generally mild but can be severe or fatal. The clade 1b variant is particularly worrying due to its ease of transmission through close contact. In the Americas, 13 countries have reported cases of mpox this year, though Argentina’s previous cases have not involved the clade 1b strain.

In response to the situation, Danish company Bavarian Nordic is considering increasing its vaccine production, and Swiss firm Roche is working to expand its laboratory testing capabilities. These actions reflect a broader international effort to address and contain the spread of mpox.