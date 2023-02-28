10 Essentials Nutrients That Our Body Needs Every Day

Essential nutrients are substances that our body needs to carry out its daily functions and stay healthy. These essential nutrients are required in small amounts and come from the food we eat. We need to consume a balanced diet to acquire the essential nutrients our body needs.

The 10 essential nutrients that our body needs every day include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, water, fiber, fatty acids, amino acids and phytochemicals. Each of these nutrients plays an important role in helping us maintain our overall physical and mental health.

Carbohydrates:

Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for our body. They are broken down into glucose, which is then used by the body for energy. Carbohydrates are found in foods such as bread, cereal, rice, potatoes, fruits, and vegetables. Our bodies need carbohydrates to function properly.

Proteins:

Proteins are essential for growth and repair of body cells and tissues. They are also needed for making hormones, enzymes, and certain antibodies. Protein is found in foods such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, nuts, beans, and grains.

Fats:

Fats are essential for providing energy and acting as a protective cushion for our organs. Fats are found in foods such as butter, margarine, oils, nuts, and certain fish. Eating too much fat can have a negative effect on our health, so it’s important to choose healthy fats and limit the amount we consume.

Vitamins:

Vitamins are essential for many of our body’s processes. They are found in foods such as fruits and vegetables, dairy products, grains, and fish. Vitamins help with the formation of bones and teeth, the production of red blood cells, and the maintenance of vision and skin.

Minerals:

Minerals are essential for regulating many of our body’s processes. They are found in foods such as dairy products, grains, fruits and vegetables, and some meats. Minerals are important for the formation of strong bones and teeth, the production of hormones, and the maintenance of nerve and muscle functions.

Water:

Water is essential for our body to stay hydrated and carry out its functions. It helps transport essential nutrients to our cells and helps remove waste products from our body. It’s important to drink enough water every day to stay hydrated.

Fiber:

Fiber is essential for helping our digestive system function properly. It is found in foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Fiber helps us feel full longer, aids in digestion, and helps regulate our blood sugar levels.

Fatty Acids:

Fatty acids are essential for helping our body absorb and use vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. They are found in foods such as fish, nuts, and olive oil. Fatty acids are important for maintaining healthy skin and hair and for supporting our immune system.

Amino Acids:

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. They are found in foods such as meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, and certain vegetables. Amino acids are essential for the growth and repair of body tissues, the production of hormones, and the maintenance of our immune system.

Phytochemicals:

Phytochemicals are substances found in plants that have beneficial effects on our health. They are found in foods such as fruits and vegetables. Phytochemicals are important for fighting disease, reducing inflammation, and improving our overall health.

It is important to include all of these essential nutrients in our daily diet to stay healthy and function properly. Eating a balanced diet of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is the best way to get all the essential nutrients our body needs. It is also important to drink plenty of water and limit our intake of saturated fats, sugar, and salt. Eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise can help us maintain good health.