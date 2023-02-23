What Is Varicella, Why Do People Get It, Symptoms, Treatment, And Prevention?

The varicella-zoster virus, which is the source of varicella, also known as chickenpox, is a highly contagious illness. Although it can affect adults and teenagers, this virus is most frequently found in children. In order to spread, a person must cough, sneeze, or come into contact with the blisters of someone who has varicella. Rash, itchy blisters, fever, sore throat, and headache are some of the signs of varicella. Antiviral medications, bed rest, and over-the-counter medications to lower fever and itching are all used in the treatment of varicella. The best method of preventing varicella is vaccination.

What is Varicella?

Varicella, also known as chickenpox, is an extremely contagious infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. This virus is most commonly found in children, though it can also affect teenagers and adults. Varicella is highly contagious and can spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with an infected person’s blisters. Symptoms of varicella can include a rash, itchy blisters, fever, sore throat, and headache. It is important to note that the virus can remain dormant in the body and can reappear in later years as shingles.

Why do People Get Varicella?

The highly contagious varicella-zoster virus is what causes varicella. The virus can also be spread by touching blisters on an infected person, coughing and sneezing, or by touching infected surfaces. Unvaccinated individuals and those who have never had chicken pox are at risk of contracting the virus. It’s also important to remember that the virus may lay dormant in the body for years before resurfacing as shingles.

Symptoms of Varicella

The most common symptoms of varicella include a rash, itchy blisters, fever, sore throat, and headache. The rash usually appears first on the face, scalp, and chest and then spreads to the rest of the body. The rash typically turns into itchy, fluid-filled blisters. Other symptoms can include fatigue, loss of appetite, and body aches.

Treatment of Varicella

Treatment of varicella typically includes antiviral medications, bed rest, and over-the-counter medications to reduce fever and itching. For more severe cases, more aggressive treatments may be needed, such as intravenous fluids and antibiotics. It is important to note that antiviral medications are only effective if they are started within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Prevention of Varicella

The best way to prevent varicella is through vaccination. The varicella vaccine is recommended for all children over the age of 12 months and for adults who have not had the disease. The vaccine is typically given in two doses, with the second dose being given four to eight weeks after the first dose. It is important to note that the vaccine is not 100% effective and that some people may still be at risk of catching the virus even after vaccination.

