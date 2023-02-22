What Is Yellow Fever, Why Do People Get It, Symptoms, Treatment, And Prevention?

A virus that mosquitoes spread called yellow fever is an infectious disease. It can be found in South American and African tropical and subtropical regions. According to the World Health Organization, there are 30,000 fatalities and 200,000 cases of yellow fever each year. Even though yellow fever is extremely uncommon in the United States, it is still crucial to understand how to prevent and treat it.

What is Yellow Fever?

Yellow fever is an acute viral infection that is spread by mosquitoes. It is caused by the yellow fever virus, which is a member of the Flaviviridae family. The virus is found in tropical and subtropical regions of Africa and South America. It is most common in countries such as Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda. The virus is also found in some parts of Central and South America, including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

The virus is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is also known as the “yellow fever mosquito.” This species of mosquito is found in many tropical and subtropical regions, including parts of the United States.

Why Do People Get Yellow Fever?

People get yellow fever when they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The virus is then transmitted to the person’s bloodstream, where it can cause an infection. The virus can cause severe symptoms, including fever, muscle pain, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), and sometimes even death.

Symptoms of Yellow Fever

The symptoms of yellow fever usually appear 3 to 6 days after a person has been infected. The most common symptom is a fever, which can range from mild to very high. Other symptoms can include muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and jaundice.

In some cases, the virus can cause more severe symptoms, such as liver failure, kidney failure, and bleeding. These symptoms can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Treatment of Yellow Fever

There is no specific treatment for yellow fever. Most cases of the disease can be treated with rest and fluids. If a person is severely ill, they may need to be hospitalized for supportive care, such as intravenous fluids and medications to reduce fever and relieve pain.

In rare cases, a person may need a blood transfusion or dialysis if their organs are failing. In the most severe cases, a liver transplant may be necessary.

Prevention of Yellow Fever

The best way to prevent yellow fever is to avoid being bitten by a mosquito. This can be done by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and staying indoors during peak mosquito hours.

It is also important to get vaccinated against yellow fever if you are traveling to an area where it is common. The vaccine is safe and effective and can provide immunity for up to 10 years.

