10 Healthy Meals You Should Eat If You Have Kidney Stones

If you are one of the estimated 8.8 million adults in the United States who have been diagnosed with kidney stones, then you know the importance of eating a healthy diet to help prevent and manage the condition. Eating certain types of foods can help reduce the risk of kidney stones, as well as reduce their size and improve overall kidney health.

Here are 10 healthy meals that you should eat if you have kidney stones.

1. Oatmeal with Berries

Oatmeal is a great source of fiber, which can help reduce the risk of kidney stones. Adding fresh or frozen berries to your oatmeal will provide you with antioxidants and additional fiber. This meal is an excellent way to start your day and will keep you feeling full and energized throughout the morning.

2. Salad with Beans

Salads are a great way to get your daily dose of vegetables. Adding a variety of beans, such as garbanzo beans or black beans, to your salad will provide you with additional fiber and protein. This meal is a great vegan option and is also low in fat and calories.

3. Grilled Fish

Grilled fish is a great source of lean protein that is low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Eating fish regularly can help reduce the risk of kidney stones and improve overall kidney health. Try to incorporate fish into your diet at least twice a week.

4. Baked Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates and vitamins. They are also low in fat and sodium, which can help reduce the risk of kidney stones. Baking a sweet potato is an easy way to prepare this nutritious vegetable.

5. Quinoa with Vegetables

Quinoa is a great source of protein and fiber. Adding a variety of vegetables, such as peppers and onions, will provide you with additional vitamins and minerals. This meal is easy to prepare and can be a great lunch or dinner option.

6. Lentil Soup

Lentils are a great source of fiber and protein. Making a lentil soup is an easy way to incorporate this nutrient-rich food into your diet. The fiber content of lentils can help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

7. Hummus and Vegetables

Hummus is a great source of protein and fiber. Adding a variety of vegetables, such as cucumbers and carrots, will provide you with additional vitamins and minerals. This meal is a great vegan option and is also low in fat and calories.

8. Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Quiche

Quiche is a great way to get in your daily dose of vegetables. Adding spinach and ricotta cheese to your quiche will provide you with additional protein and calcium. This meal is easy to prepare and can be a great brunch or dinner option.

9. Turkey Sandwich with Avocado

Turkey is a great source of lean protein that is low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Adding avocado to your sandwich will provide you with additional fiber and healthy fats. This meal is a great lunch or dinner option and can help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

10. Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt is an excellent source of calcium and probiotics. Adding fresh or frozen berries and nuts to your yogurt will provide you with additional antioxidants and healthy fats. This meal is a great breakfast or snack option and can help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

Eating a healthy diet is an important part of managing kidney stones. Incorporating the above meals into your diet can help reduce the risk of kidney stones, as well as improve overall kidney health. Talk to your doctor or dietitian if you have any questions or concerns about your dietary needs.