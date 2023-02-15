Why Is My Poop Green And What Is Its Effect On Our Body

Poop, otherwise known as stool, is an essential part of the digestive process. It is the body’s way of getting rid of waste products, such as toxins and excess nutrients, from the body. The color of your poop is typically a reflection of the foods you eat, your digestion process, and your overall health.

While most people associate healthy poops with shades of brown, there are a few occasions when green poop may be seen. This can be a cause for concern, but it’s important to understand why it happens and the potential effects it can have on your body.

What is Green Poop?

Green poop is a symptom of a digestive issue that is associated with either bile or food coloring. Bile is produced in the liver and stored in the gallbladder. It is used to help break down fat and absorbs fat-soluble vitamins, such as A, D, E and K. Bile is typically green in color and can be seen in the stool when the body is not able to absorb the bile during digestion. Food coloring, on the other hand, can cause stool to change color when certain artificial dyes are consumed in large amounts.

What Causes Green Poop?

Green poop can be caused by a number of different factors, including:

Eating a lot of green leafy vegetables such as spinach or kale.

Eating foods that contain a lot of artificial green food coloring.

Taking certain medications or supplements that contain green food coloring.

Gallbladder problems such as gallstones, gallbladder infection, or inflammation.

Bile duct problems such as blockages or infections.

Certain infections such as giardiasis or salmonella.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Certain medical conditions such as Crohn’s disease or celiac disease.

What Are the Effects of Green Poop on the Body?

The green poop itself does not cause any harm to the body. It is more of a sign that something else is going on and should be addressed. Depending on the cause, there could be a range of effects on the body. For example, if the green poop is a result of an infection, such as giardiasis or salmonella, it can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, cramping, nausea, and vomiting. If the green poop is due to a gallbladder or bile duct issue, it can cause abdominal pain, jaundice, and other digestive symptoms.

Can Green Poop be Treated?

The treatment of green poop will depend on the underlying cause. For example, if the cause is a food intolerance or food allergy, then avoiding the food or foods in question should help to reduce the frequency of green poop. If the cause is a bacterial or parasitic infection, then antibiotics may be prescribed to help clear up the infection. If the green poop is due to a gallbladder or bile duct issue, then surgery may be necessary to correct the problem.

Green poop is not always a cause for concern. In some cases, it can be the result of eating certain foods that contain artificial green food coloring or eating a lot of green leafy vegetables. In other cases, it may be a sign of an underlying issue that should be addressed by a healthcare professional, such as an infection or a gallbladder or bile duct problem. While green poop itself does not typically cause any harm to the body, it is important to understand the potential effects, so that any underlying issues can be treated and prevented.