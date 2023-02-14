Why Our Body Needs Calcium And How Much Calcium Our Body Needs Every Day

The massive importance of calcium to our bodies cannot be understated. It is essential for maintaining a healthy and functioning body and is vital for the growth and development of bones and teeth. Calcium also helps to regulate our cardiovascular system and is involved in muscle contractions and nerve transmission.

Calcium is required for the body to produce hormones and enzymes and helps to regulate our blood pressure. In addition, it helps to maintain a healthy level of acidity in our bloodstream and aids in the absorption of vitamin D.

Without enough calcium in our diet, our bodies will not function properly. Calcium deficiency can lead to a range of negative impacts on our health, including bone and tooth decay, muscle cramps and spasms, and a weakened immune system. Therefore, it is important to ensure that we are consuming enough calcium on a daily basis.

So how much calcium does our body need every day? The recommended daily amount of calcium a person needs depends on their age and sex. Generally, it is recommended that adults aged 19 to 50 years old should get 1000mg of calcium per day, while adults 51 and older should aim for 1200mg. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should aim for a higher number of 1200mg per day.

Calcium is found in many foods, and the best sources are dairy products, leafy green vegetables, fish, and nuts. Dairy products are the best source of calcium and include milk, cheese, yogurt, and fortified orange juice.

Fish with edible bones, such as sardines and salmon, are also good sources of calcium. Leafy green vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and collard greens, are also good sources of calcium. Finally, nuts and seeds, such as almonds and sesame seeds, are also excellent sources of calcium.

There are also many calcium supplements that can be taken to help ensure you are getting the recommended daily amount. These supplements usually come in the form of tablets or capsules and can be found in most health food stores. It is important to note that calcium supplements are not a substitute for food sources, and should be taken in addition to a healthy diet.

To ensure that your body is getting the right amount of calcium, it is important to talk to your doctor or a nutritionist. They can provide you with advice on what type of food and supplements you should be consuming to make sure you are getting enough calcium.

Calcium is an essential nutrient for our bodies and we need to make sure that we are consuming enough of it every day. Dairy products, fish, leafy green vegetables, and nuts are all excellent sources of calcium and should be included in our diets. Calcium supplements can also be taken to ensure that we are getting the recommended daily amount. It is important to speak to your doctor or a nutritionist to make sure that you are getting the right amount of calcium for your age and sex.