What Is Malaria? Symptoms, Treatments, And How To Avoid

More than 200 million people worldwide are affected by malaria each year, making it one of the most common and deadly diseases. It is brought on by a variety of single-celled Plasmodium parasite species, which are spread via the bites of female Anopheles mosquitoes that have the disease. The disease can be found almost anywhere there are mosquitoes, but it is most prevalent in tropical and subtropical areas.

Malaria is known for causing fever, chills, and other flu-like symptoms, but it can also lead to severe organ damage, brain damage, and even death. Without proper diagnosis and treatment, malaria can quickly become life-threatening. Fortunately, there are effective ways to prevent and treat malaria. In this article, we’ll discuss what malaria is, its symptoms, treatments, and how to avoid it.

What is Malaria?

Malaria is an infectious disease caused by several species of Plasmodium parasites. These parasites are transmitted through the bite of an Anopheles mosquito, which typically feeds on humans during the night. When the mosquito bites a person, it injects the Plasmodium parasites into the bloodstream.

The parasites then travel to the liver and begin to reproduce. After a period of maturation, the parasites enter the bloodstream again and begin to infect red blood cells, which leads to the onset of symptoms.

The most common symptoms of malaria are fever, chills, and sweating. Other symptoms may include headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, fatigue, and jaundice. Severe malaria can cause confusion, coma, seizures, organ failure, and death.

Treatments for Malaria

Malaria is a serious and potentially life-threatening illness. Therefore, it’s important to seek medical attention and follow your doctor’s instructions for treatment. Treatment for malaria typically involves medications such as artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), quinine, and chloroquine. ACTs are the most commonly used medications for treating malaria, as they are effective against the most common Plasmodium species.

In addition to medications, supportive care such as oxygen, fluids, and medications to reduce fever and relieve pain can also be used to treat malaria. In some cases, malaria may require hospitalization.

Preventing Malaria

Avoiding mosquito bites is the best defense against malaria. To prevent this, use insect repellent, dress in long sleeves, and stay indoors during the height of the biting season (dusk and dawn). Also, it’s crucial to ensure that your home is free of standing water because this serves as a prime mosquito breeding ground.

In addition to avoiding mosquito bites, taking medications to prevent malaria is also recommended for travelers to areas where malaria is common. These medications, such as mefloquine, doxycycline, and atovaquone/proguanil, can reduce the risk of getting malaria by up to 90%. It’s important to take the recommended dosage of these medications as prescribed by your doctor.

