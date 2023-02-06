What is Tuberculosis? Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacterium that causes infectious disease tuberculosis (TB). When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, it spreads through the air and is one of the leading causes of death in the world. Although it can affect other body parts, TB primarily affects the lungs.

What is Tuberculosis?

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the bacterium that causes infectious disease tuberculosis (TB). It is one of the earliest known illnesses and the main cause of death in the entire world. Even though TB primarily affects the lungs, it can also harm the spine, brain, kidneys, and lymph nodes.

TB is spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. The bacteria can remain suspended in the air for a long time, so people in close contact with an infected person are at a higher risk of becoming infected.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

The most common symptom of TB is a persistent cough that lasts for more than three weeks. Other symptoms include chest pain, fatigue, weight loss, and fever. In some cases, TB can cause coughing up blood.

TB can also cause other symptoms depending on the part of the body affected. For example, TB in the spine can cause back pain, and TB in the brain can cause confusion and difficulty concentrating.

Diagnosis of Tuberculosis

TB is diagnosed through a combination of tests, including a chest X-ray, sputum test, and skin test. The chest X-ray can reveal signs of TB in the lungs, such as an enlarged lymph node or a cavity in the lung. The sputum test involves collecting a sample of mucus from the lungs, which is then examined under a microscope for signs of TB bacteria. The skin test affects injecting a small amount of TB protein beneath the skin and observing for a reaction.

Treatment of Tuberculosis

Treatment of TB usually involves a combination of antibiotics and other measures to support the body’s immune system. The most common antibiotics used to treat TB are isoniazid and rifampin, which are taken daily for six to nine months. Other antibiotics, such as ethambutol and pyrazinamide, may also be prescribed.

In addition to antibiotics, patients may be prescribed vitamins and other supplements to boost the immune system and help the body fight the infection. Pulmonary rehabilitation and lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, may help improve symptoms and reduce the risk of complications.

Prevention of Tuberculosis

Prevention of TB involves early diagnosis, prompt treatment, and contact tracing. Early diagnosis is important to reduce the spread of the disease, as people with active TB are most contagious. Prompt treatment is also important to reduce the risk of transmission, as people with untreated TB are more likely to spread the disease.

Contact tracing is a process of identifying and testing people who have been in close contact with an infected person. This helps identify people who may be at risk of infection and can help prevent the spread of TB.

People can reduce their risk of TB by avoiding contact with an infected person and practicing good hygiene, such as washing hands regularly. Vaccination is also recommended for people at risk of infection, such as those with a weakened immune system or people who live in areas where TB is common.

