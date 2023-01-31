What Is Uric Acid, Symptoms, Treatment And What Food To Avoid

Uric acid is a waste product that forms when the body breaks down substances called purines. Purines are found in certain foods and drinks, including beer and some types of seafood. Uric acid is normally eliminated from the body in the urine, but when too much is produced, or not enough is eliminated, it can build up in the bloodstream and lead to health problems.

Uric acid is sometimes referred to as “the silent killer” because it often occurs without noticeable symptoms. High levels of uric acid in the blood, also known as hyperuricemia, can lead to a variety of health issues, such as gout, kidney stones, and other conditions.

What Are the Symptoms of High Uric Acid?

High uric acid levels usually don’t cause any symptoms. However, if levels become too high, they can lead to gout, a type of arthritis that causes sudden and severe pain in the joints, as well as redness and tenderness. Other symptoms of high uric acid levels include fatigue, headaches, and a general feeling of discomfort.

What Causes High Uric Acid?

There are a few different causes of high uric acid levels. The most common is a condition called purine excess. This is when the body either produces too much uric acid or doesn’t eliminate it efficiently.

Other causes of high uric acid include certain medications, kidney disease, and certain types of cancer. Certain foods and drinks, such as beer and certain types of seafood, can also contribute to high uric acid levels.

How Is Uric Acid Treated?

Treatment for high uric acid levels depends on the underlying cause. If the cause is purine excess, then lifestyle changes can help reduce levels. These changes include eating a low-purine diet, limiting alcohol consumption, and exercising regularly.

If the cause is a medical condition, such as kidney disease or cancer, then treatment will focus on managing the underlying condition. Medications may also be prescribed to reduce uric acid levels. These medications can help lower uric acid levels by increasing its elimination from the body or by reducing its production.

What Foods Should You Avoid?

If you have high uric acid levels, it’s important to limit your intake of purine-rich foods. These foods include red meat, organ meat, and certain types of seafood, such as anchovies, sardines, mackerel, and herring. Processed foods, such as canned soups and frozen meals, can also be high in purines.

You should also limit your intake of alcohol, as it can increase the production of uric acid. Avoiding sugary drinks and foods may also help, as sugar can contribute to uric acid production.

In summary, uric acid is a waste product that forms when the body breaks down purines. High levels of uric acid in the bloodstream can lead to health issues, such as gout, kidney stones, and other conditions. Treatment for high uric acid levels depends on the underlying cause, but lifestyle changes and medications can help reduce levels. To lower uric acid levels, it’s important to limit your intake of purine-rich foods, alcohol, sugary drinks, and foods.