What Is Psoriasis? Why People Get It, The Symptoms, How To Avoid It, And How To Treat It 

Psoriasis can cause discomfort, pain, and even emotional distress.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory skin infection that affects about 3 percent of the world’s population. It is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack healthy skin cells, leading to the development of red, scaly patches on the surface of the skin. The patches can range in size from a few millimeters to several centimeters, and they can appear anywhere on the body.

The most common type of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, which is characterized by thick, red, scaly plaques that can be itchy and uncomfortable. Other kinds of psoriasis include guttate psoriasis, which is characterized by small, red, scaly spots, and inverse psoriasis, which is characterized by red, inflamed patches in the folds of the skin.

Why do people get Psoriasis?

The exact cause of psoriasis is unknown, but it is believed to be related to genetic, environmental, and immune system factors. People who have a family history of psoriasis are more likely to develop the condition, suggesting that genetics play a role in its development.

Environmental factors, such as certain medications, infections, stress, and smoking, can also trigger psoriasis. Psoriasis is thought to be related to an overactive immune system. In people with psoriasis, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy skin cells, leading to the development of red, scaly patches.

Symptoms of Psoriasis

The most common symptom of psoriasis is the development of red, scaly patches on the skin. The patches can vary in size and may be itchy, painful, or even sore. Other symptoms of psoriasis include:

Thick, pitted nails

Cracked or blistered skin

Joint pain and swelling

Burning or soreness around affected areas

How to Prevent Psoriasis

Unfortunately, there is no known way to prevent psoriasis. However, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of developing the condition or to reduce the severity of symptoms. These include:

Avoiding triggers: People with psoriasis should try to identify and avoid triggers, such as certain medications, stress, and smoking, that can cause flare-ups.

Eating a healthy diet: Eating a healthy, balanced diet can help reduce inflammation and keep the skin healthy.

Limiting alcohol: Limiting alcohol consumption can help reduce inflammation and keep the skin healthy.

Exercising regularly: Regular exercise can help reduce stress and improve overall health.

Limiting sun exposure: Limiting sun exposure and using sunscreen can help reduce the risk of skin damage.

Treatment for Psoriasis

There is no cure for psoriasis, but there are treatments that can reduce symptoms and help manage the condition. Treatment options include:

Topical treatments: Topical treatments, such as creams and ointments, can be used to reduce inflammation and itching.

Phototherapy: Phototherapy, or light therapy, involves exposing the skin to ultraviolet light to reduce inflammation and reduce symptoms.

Oral medications: Oral medications, such as retinoids and biologics, can be used to reduce inflammation and reduce symptoms.

Systemic treatments: Systemic treatments, such as methotrexate, can be used to reduce inflammation and reduce symptoms.

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory skin infection that affects millions of people around the world. While there is no cure, there are treatments available that can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. It is important to identify triggers and take steps to reduce the risk of developing the condition or to reduce the severity of symptoms.