Why Do People Get Acne? Reasons Explained, And How To Prevent Having Acne

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions affecting people of all ages. It is estimated that up to 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 will experience some degree of acne. Although it is most commonly associated with teenagers, adults can also suffer from this skin condition. Acne is caused by a combination of factors, including hormones, bacteria, genetics, and other environmental factors. Acne can be embarrassing and even painful, but it is possible to manage and even prevent its onset with the right approach.

What Causes Acne?

The most common cause of acne is an increase in the production of certain hormones, such as testosterone and androgens, which can lead to an increase in the production of sebum, an oily substance produced by the skin. The excess sebum can clog pores, leading to the formation of blackheads, whiteheads, and other forms of acne. Hormone imbalances can be caused by hormonal changes during puberty, menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause.

Bacterial overgrowth is another potential cause of acne. The bacteria Propionibacterium acnes lives on the skin and can cause inflammation when it becomes trapped in clogged pores. This can lead to pimples, cysts, and other types of acne.

Genetic factors also play a role in the development of acne. Certain genetic traits can make people more susceptible to developing acne. For example, people with a family history of acne may be more likely to develop acne than those without any family history of the condition.

Other environmental factors can also contribute to the onset of acne. These can include stress, the use of certain medications, and exposure to irritants or allergens.

How to Prevent Acne

Thankfully, there are steps you can take to lessen your risk of developing acne. Keep your skin clean as a first step. Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face twice daily. Scrubbing too vigorously can irritate the skin and exacerbate acne.

Avoid touching your face too much. Your hands can transfer oils and bacteria to your face, which can lead to the development of acne.

Use products that are specifically designed for acne-prone skin. Look for oil-free, non-comedogenic products that are free of fragrances, dyes, and other irritating ingredients.

Eat a healthy diet and drink plenty of water. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables and drinking at least eight glasses of water a day can help keep your skin healthy and reduce the risk of acne.

Manage stress. Stress can trigger acne flare-ups, so it is important to find ways to manage stress, such as through yoga, meditation, or other forms of relaxation.

Consult a dermatologist if your acne does not improve or worsen over time. A dermatologist can recommend treatments that can help clear up acne and prevent future breakouts.

Acne is a typical skin condition that affects people of all ages. It is caused by a combination of factors, including hormones, bacteria, genetics, and environmental factors. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help prevent and manage acne. These include keeping your skin clean, avoiding touching your face too much, using products specifically designed for acne-prone skin, eating a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, managing stress, and seeing a dermatologist if necessary. By following these steps, you can help prevent and manage acne.