A Recent Study Identified The Reasons Why Some COVID-19 Patients May Never Regain Their Sense Of Smell

A new study has found that some COVID–19 patients may never regain their sense of smell, even after their health has recovered from the virus. The research, conducted by a team of scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, is the first to investigate why some COVID–19 patients have long–term olfactory dysfunction (LOFD).

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery, suggest that the virus can damage sensory nerves in the nose, leading to permanent changes in smell. The study included 118 patients who had been admitted to the Penn Medicine Center for COVID–19 Care between April and August 2020.

The participants completed a series of smell tests, which assessed their ability to identify various odors before and after their COVID–19 infection. The researchers found that, of the 118 patients, 32 (27%) had LOFD, defined as a decrease in their ability to identify odors one month after their initial diagnosis.

The researchers also conducted a detailed analysis of the participants who had LOFD and found that their sense of smell loss was not related to age, sex, or duration of the infection.

Instead, the researchers found that the presence of certain genetic markers, including the ACE2 gene, which is known to be involved in the entry of coronavirus into human cells, was associated with a greater risk of long–term olfactory dysfunction.

The findings of this study suggest that some COVID–19 patients may never regain their sense of smell, even if their health returns to normal. This is concerning, as loss of smell is a significant impairment that can have a negative impact on quality of life.

The researchers suggest that further research is needed to better understand the factors involved in long–term olfactory dysfunction and to develop interventions that can help COVID–19 patients regain their sense of smell.

