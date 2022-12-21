One Of The Main Causes Of death Is Suicide. And We Are Denying Our Suffering

Soumya Nair
Posted by Soumya Nair December 21, 2022
suicide

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but it remains one of the least discussed topics. Its a difficult topic to broach, and its one that many people feel uncomfortable talking about. Its easy to brush it off as something that doesnt affect us or simply to deny that it’s happening simply.

But the reality is that suicide is a major problem, and its one that is often linked to a deeper problem of emotional pain. Its easy to think that suicide is only something that happens to other people or only to those who are extremely depressed or have mental health issues.

The truth is that anyone can be at risk for suicide, and its often linked to feelings of hopelessness and despair. People may be in denial about their own pain, or they may not recognize the warning signs that could lead to an attempt. The most important thing to remember is that suicide is preventable.

Its important to recognize the signs of suicide, such as talking about wanting to die or selfharming behaviors. If you see these signs in someone you care about, its important to reach out and talk to them. Let them know that you care and that youre available to talk.

Its also important to be aware of the resources that are available to help people who are having thoughts of suicide or are in crisis. Organizations like the National Suicide Prevention Hotline are there to provide support and can connect people to appropriate resources.

Talking about suicide can be difficult and uncomfortable, but its essential for preventing it. We cant ignore the fact that its a leading cause of death, and we need to be willing to have honest conversations about our own pain and the pain of those around us.

We need to recognize the signs of suicide and be willing to reach out and offer support. Being in denial about our own pain can be dangerous. Its important to be honest with ourselves about our feelings and to be willing to seek help if needed.

We cant ignore the fact that suicide is a major problem, and we need to be willing to talk about it and take steps to prevent it. Its important to remember that we all struggle with emotional pain at some point in our lives, and its normal to feel overwhelmed and hopeless.

But its also important to remember that help is available and that there are people who are willing to listen. By recognizing the signs of suicide and being willing to talk about it, we can help prevent it from happening. Suicide is a leading cause of death, and its one that we cant ignore.

We need to be honest about our own pain and the pain of those around us and be willing to talk about it. We need to recognize the signs of suicide and be willing to seek help if needed. By being open and honest about our pain and by offering support, we can help prevent suicide from happening.

Tags:
Soumya Nair
Soumya Nair
View More Posts
When it comes to health Soumya is the right person to talk to. You will find her covering news & health tipcs here at Health Writeups.