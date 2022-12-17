As COVID Rates Rise In China, Concerned Family Members Stock Up On Paracetamol

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used over–the–counter medications for treating fever and pain, but it has recently become a hot commodity in China. With a new spike in COVID–19 cases in the country, concerned family members are bulk–buying the medicine in an attempt to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

The recent COVID–19 surge in China has put a strain on the country‘s medical resources, with many hospitals and pharmacies running out of the vital medicines they need to treat the virus. This has led to a surge in demand for certain medicines, including paracetamol.

The increased demand for paracetamol has caused prices to skyrocket in some areas of China. Some reports suggest that prices have increased by as much as 200%, with some people desperate to find the medicine.

Despite the increased demand, pharmacies are doing their best to ensure that there is enough paracetamol to go around. Pharmacists are limiting the amount of paracetamol that each customer can purchase, in order to ensure that everyone can get the medication they need.

The Chinese government has also taken steps to ensure that paracetamol is available to those who need it. The government has recently announced that it will be importing more of the medicine from overseas, in order to meet the increased demand.

