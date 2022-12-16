Everything We Need To Know About Group A Strep And The Symptoms

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) is a type of bacteria that can cause a wide range of illnesses. It is a member of the Streptococcus family and is one of the most common causes of bacterial infections. GAS is found in the human throat and on the skin and can cause throat infections, skin infections, and even more serious illnesses. GAS infections can range from mild to severe and can even be life–threatening.

GAS infections are most commonly spread through contact with an infected person or object. This includes touching an infected person’s hands, sharing utensils, or breathing in droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. It can also be spread through contact with an infected animal or by coming into contact with soil or water that has been contaminated with GAS.

Knowing the symptoms of GAS infection can help you identify it and seek treatment quickly. Common symptoms include sore throat, fever, swollen glands in the neck, and red, swollen tonsils. Other symptoms may include headache, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Skin infections caused by GAS can include red, tender bumps or sores, usually on the arms or legs.

Left untreated, GAS infections can lead to serious complications. These include rheumatic fever, which can cause joint inflammation and damage, and acute glomerulonephritis, a kidney infection that can cause kidney damage. GAS infections can also cause sepsis, a life–threatening complication in which the body’s organs begin to shut down.

To diagnose a GAS infection, a doctor will take a swab from the back of the throat or a sample of a skin infection. The sample will be sent to a lab for testing. If the lab finds GAS, the doctor will prescribe antibiotics to treat the infection. It’s important to take the entire course of antibiotics, even if the symptoms begin to improve, to make sure the infection is completely cleared.

To help prevent GAS infections, it’s important to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, especially before preparing food or eating and after using the restroom. Avoid close contact with anyone who is infected, and keep cuts and scrapes clean and covered.

GAS infection can also be prevented with a vaccine. The vaccine is not recommended for everyone, but it can be given to people who have a higher risk of developing GAS infections. These include people who have had rheumatic fever or acute glomerulonephritis and those who have weakened immune systems.

GAS infections can affect people of all ages, but they are most common in children. To reduce your child’s risk, keep them away from people who are sick, make sure they practice good hygiene and encourage them to wash their hands often.

If you think you or your child may have a GAS infection, it’s important to seek medical attention right away. GAS infections can be serious and should be treated as soon as possible. Your doctor can diagnose and treat the infection with antibiotics and help you reduce your risk of developing serious complications.

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) is a type of bacteria that can cause a wide range of illnesses. It is important to know the symptoms of a GAS infection so that you can seek treatment quickly. Taking the necessary steps to prevent GAS infection, such as practicing good hygiene and avoiding contact with people who are sick, can help keep you and your family healthy.