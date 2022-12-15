After Filming “Matilda,” Mara Wilson Claimed She Suffered From Anxiety And OCD.

Mara Wilson, the child star of the classic family movie Matilda, recently spoke up about her struggles with anxiety and OCD after filming the beloved movie. In an essay for Vulture, Wilson opened up about how she was still struggling with mental health issues long after the movie was released in 1996. She wrote, “It took me a while to realize that I was struggling with both anxiety and OCD. It took even longer to accept it.”

Wilson first started experiencing symptoms of anxiety and OCD while filming Matilda. She was a precocious and confident child, but the pressure of being the lead role in a major motion picture soon became overwhelming. During the filming process, Wilson developed a fear of the dark and experienced frequent panic attacks.

Despite her struggles, she continued to act and was able to complete the movie. Despite the success of Matilda, Wilson soon found it difficult to transition back into everyday life. She was no longer the star of the movie, and this was a difficult adjustment for her. She found it difficult to keep up with her peers at school and suffered from severe anxiety and OCD. She wrote that this “led to a lot of self–doubt and loneliness.”

In the essay, Wilson explained that it took her many years to accept her mental health issues and to seek help. She was embarrassed and ashamed of her anxiety and OCD and was scared of what people would think. She wrote, “I felt ashamed of my anxiety and OCD, and I didn’t want anyone to know about it. I was afraid of being judged.”

Eventually, Wilson was able to find support and accept her mental health issues. She learned to live with them and to cope with them in healthy ways. She wrote, “I’ve since learned that there are ways to manage anxiety and OCD. I’ve found a great therapist who has helped me understand my mental health better. I’ve also started taking medication, which has been a great help.”

Wilson’s essay is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and acceptance. It is a reminder that no one is immune from mental health issues and that it is important to seek help and talk about mental health struggles. Wilson’s essay is a powerful message of hope for anyone who is struggling with anxiety and OCD.

Mara Wilson’s essay is also a reminder of the impact that child stardom can have on mental health. It is a reminder that fame and success can come with a heavy price and that it is important to prioritize mental health and seek help when needed. It is a reminder that no one is alone in their struggles and that help is available.

