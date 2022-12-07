Here Are The Best Way To Get Enough Vitamin D In The Winter?

It can be difficult to get enough vitamin D during winter as the days shorten and the temperatures drop. Vitamin D is a necessary vitamin that aids in the absorption of calcium and the formation of strong bones. It is also beneficial to one’s overall health and well-being. Here are some suggestions for getting enough vitamin D during the winter.

Get Outside When You Can: One of the most useful ways to get vitamin D is to get outside and take advantage of the sunlight. Even on cold and cloudy days, you can still get some vitamin D from the sunlight. Bundle up and make a point to get outside for at least 15 minutes a day.

Take Vitamin D Supplements: If you are unable to spend as much time outside as you would like, taking a vitamin D supplement can help. Before taking any supplements, consult with your doctor.

Eat Vitamin D Rich Foods: Eating foods that are rich in vitamin D can also help you get enough of the vitamin during the winter. Foods that are high in vitamin D include salmon, tuna, egg yolks, fortified milk, and some mushrooms.

Spend Time Near Windows: When you’re indoors, try to spend as much time as possible near windows to get some sunlight. This will help you get some vitamin D without having to go outside.

Use a Light Therapy Lamp: If you’re having a hard time getting enough sunlight during the winter months, a light therapy lamp can help. These lamps can provide an artificial source of vitamin D and help boost your mood as well.

Avoid Sunscreen: When you do go outside, don’t forget to wear sunscreen to cover your skin from the sun’s UV rays. Just remember to avoid sunscreen if you want to get vitamin D from the sun.

Take Vitamin D Before Bed: Taking a vitamin D supplement before bedtime can help ensure you get enough of the vitamin each day.

Take Vitamin D With Food: Vitamin D is a fat–soluble vitamin, so it’s best to take it with a meal that contains some fat. This will help your body absorb vitamin D more efficiently.

Try Vitamin D Enriched Milks: There are now some milk products that are enriched with vitamin D. Drinking one of these kinds of milk each day can help you get enough of the vitamin.

Take Vitamin D Tests: Consult your doctor about getting tested if you’re worried about getting enough vitamin D. This will help you decide if you need to take a supplement or make any other changes to your diet.

Getting enough vitamin D during the winter months can be challenging, but it is possible. By following these tips, you can get enough of the vitamin and keep your bones and overall health in top shape.