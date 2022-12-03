Flu And Cold Season Is Expected To Worsen In December 2022

As we make our way through 2021, Winter 2022 is quickly becoming a topic of conversation. And for a good reason; with the global pandemic still in full swing, many of us are wondering what we can expect from the cold and flu season in the coming year.

One thing is certain: the winter of 2021-2022 will be unlike any we’ve experienced before. With the ongoing pandemic, it is likely that the cold and flu season will be different than in previous years. Here’s what we can expect:

It will be essential to get the flu shot first and foremost. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend flu shots for people aged six months and older (CDC). Children, expectant mothers, and people with underlying medical conditions are among those who are most at risk of developing a serious case of the flu. Furthermore, it is essential for those who look after or reside with individuals who have a high risk of experiencing serious flu complications. It’s more crucial than ever to get vaccinated against the flu in order to protect yourself and those around you while the pandemic still poses a threat.

It is also important to keep in mind that the pandemic will occur during the flu and cold seasons. It is crucial to take preventative measures to shield yourself and others from the flu, just like you would with any other virus. This entails routine hand washing, keeping a safe distance from sick people, and donning a face mask when out in public.

It is also important to remember that the flu and cold seasons will be altered as a result of the pandemic. It is critical to follow the CDC’s recommendations and seek medical attention if you experience any symptoms of the flu or a cold. Symptoms of the flu and cold can be similar, so it is important to seek medical attention to ensure you receive the right diagnosis and treatment.

